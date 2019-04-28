Services Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 (419) 874-3133 Resources More Obituaries for Munawwar Khan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Munawwar Jehan "Meena" Khan

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Munawwar Jehan "Meena" Khan, a university graduate in her native India who at the University of Toledo received a second bachelor's degree and a master's degree and became a UT librarian and assistant professor, died April 10 in her West Toledo home. She was 76.



She had cancer, her daughter Zeba Khan said.



Mrs. Khan remained active in the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg Township, where she established the library, and as a supporter of Democratic Party candidates for office.



"She was very optimistic. You have to be if you're going to be an immigrant," her daughter said. "Even with her diagnosis she stayed positive."



Mrs. Khan retired in 2000 from UT, where she began 34 years earlier as a student assistant. She was an assistant professor and had become head of information services at the learning resource center of UT's community and technical college.



"Before the age of the internet, there was no place to get information but libraries," her daughter said. "Students had to know how to retrieve the information. She was a source of knowledge about knowledge."



She also was a working parent with multiple responsibilities, as were many students at ComTech, as the college was known.



"She modeled what it was like to do what they were doing," her daughter said. "She was very clear about who she was and her values. That guided her as an internal compass and how she wanted the world to be, in terms of fairness and equal treatment and social justice."



She believed in faith as service to others, her daughter added.



During the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979-81 Mrs. Khan hired UT students from Iran to the library.



"She had extreme courage, with humility," her husband, Abdul, said. "At that moment, when nobody would touch them, she supported them. She was just like a mother for them."



Rahme Cheikh Ashour was a student assistant in the library who, through Mrs. Khan's training, qualified for a library job after graduation. And after a move to Dayton, she found a job in the Wright State University library, "because of everything she taught me and the experience I gained."



"She was my role model," Mrs. Ashour said. "I wanted to be as smart as she was. I wanted to do the job she was doing."



In the early 1980s, as the Islamic Center opened its new facility in Perrysburg, Mrs. Khan held fund-raisers for a library at the mosque - starting with garage sales from her own garage. She later cataloged goods and coordinated volunteers for community rummage sales. And then she stocked the library with volumes in English and Arabic. Mrs. Ashour helped type the cards for the card catalog.



An advocate of interfaith exchange, Mrs. Khan had been treasurer of the local chapter of the Church and Synagogue Library Association. She held voter registration drives for Muslim Americans around the state, a counter to increased discrimination that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.



She was born April 13, 1942, in Kathgodam, India, to Shah Jehan and Abdul Rehman Khan. The Khans moved to the state of Rampur after the 1947 partition of India at the end of British colonial rule. She had a bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University.



She came to UT on a student visa in 1963. Several brothers preceded her to the United States, including Nasr and Habib Khan, who had a well-known foreign car dealership in Toledo. Their parents later settled in Toledo.



Surviving are her husband, Abdul Hafeez Khan, whom she married June 22, 1968; daughters Zeba Khan and Zeenat Khan; son, Zia Khan; brothers Nasr, Habib, Usman, Shaukat, Azmat, and Amir Khan, and five granddaughters.



Funeral services were at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. Arrangements were by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg.



The family suggests tributes to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.



