Muriel Eulene (Brooks) Balonek



Muriel Eulene (Brooks) Balonek, 93, loving wife, devoted mother of eight, meticulous home manager, dress-maker, skirt hemmer, reading, gardening, bowling and camping enthusiast, animal lover, hammer-wielding, tea-loving, jabber-talker, joined those family members who preceded her in the hereafter on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



Muriel was born on February 18th, 1926 in a coal mining town of Chevrolet, KY. Muriel graduated from Middlesboro High School in KY, and moved to Toledo in 1944. She met and married Stanley Balonek in 1946 and remained married until his passing in 2001. She was the friend of all neighbors and welcomed many to stay in her home and share her food. Her Southern Baptist beliefs taught her Charity and Love for all.



Muriel is survived by her sisters, Phyllis (Cartwright) Brooks, Joan (Kinsey) Brooks; daughter, Cynthia Louise Balonek (Terry Whittaker); sons, Jeffrey Scott Balonek (Robyn), John Mitchell Balonek (Elfriede), Janet Marshall (Balonek) and too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to name in this short homage.



Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley John Balonek; daughters, Tamara Anne, Tamara Suzanne, Stacey Lynne, Nickalyn Eulene; sons, Randall Keith and Tracy Lee Balonek; mother, Daisy Opel Berry (Brooks) and father, Staley Brooks; sisters, Mildred, Virginia and Jackie; brothers, David and James Patrick.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 with her Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the funeral home.



Please send any contributions to The Franciscan Care Center and ProMedica Hospice.



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019