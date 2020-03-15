Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583

Muriel Lechlak


1933 - 2020
Muriel Lechlak Obituary
Muriel Lechlak

Muriel Lechlak, 86, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio following a brief illness.

She was born in Toledo, OH, on August 20, 1933, to Otto and Elizabeth Weik. Muriel graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952, and she married Joe, her high school sweetheart in 1956. Muriel enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at their cottage in Erie, and she worked as an artist alongside Joe for their craft business. More than anything, Muriel loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching them grow up and have families of their own. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were Muriel's sources of pride and joy.

Muriel was preceded in death by her son, Mark; her daughter, Laurie; her parents, Otto and Elizabeth; her sister, Geraldine; and her brother, Bernard. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joe; daughter, Cindy (Jim) Kregel and son, Joe (Beatrice) Lechlak; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sarah, Jim, Brittany (Becky), Andrew (Lyndsey), Mark, and Marissa; great-grandchildren, Adeline, Rocco, Emma, Luca, Gabriel, Brayson, Rilynn, and Caroline; siblings, Otto (Dee) Weik, Fred (Stephanie) Weik, and Regina (Ken) Klingbeil; brother-in-law, Frank (Janice) Lechlak; sister-in-law, Joan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Muriel's wishes, a private funeral service was held Friday, March 13, 2020, at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home with a private burial.

Muriel's family would like to thank the medical staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Kingston Care Center of Sylvania as well as Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the kindness they showed Muriel during her short stays. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
