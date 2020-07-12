Muriel P. (Taylor) Griffis02/20/1928 - 07/05/2020Muriel P. (Taylor) Griffis, 92, died at 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg.She was born on February 20, 1928, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Aaron and Olinda (Lehman) Taylor. On August 17, 1954, she married Rex Griffis, who preceded her in death on September 21, 2015.Muriel was a graduate of Van Wert High School, and, early on, an employee of the Central Manufacturers' Mutual Insurance Company. Later, after moving to Maumee, Ohio, in 1968, she worked for the Maumee City School District until her retirement in 1987.Muriel was a woman resolute in her convictions, with a strong moral compass she endeavored to pass on to her children. She loved her family, friends, and the birds and animals who visited her feeders. She despised clutter, was a meticulous housekeeper, and was fond of card games, Louis L'Amour westerns, and dinners with friends.She is survived by her children, Jeff (Anita) Griffis, Joan (Mark) Hahn, Steve (Anne) Coburn-Griffis, and Jane (Bryan) Bennight; grandchildren, Chelsea, Aryn, Jory, Amanda, Danner, Grace, Emma, Rowan, Lauren, Aaron, and Austin; great-granddaughter, Reina; and many nieces and nephews.Muriel was also preceded in death by three brothers, Searle, Eugene, and John; a sister, Vada; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Griffis.In keeping with concerns regarding COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic, a small, private ceremony will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee.The family wishes to express its sincere gratitude to Muriel's friends at Maumee United Methodist Church, whose decades-long love and support meant more than words can ever express.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett Street, Maumee, OH 43537.