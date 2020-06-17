Myer "Mike" Shiff
We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend on June 16, 2020. Mike died peacefully in his sleep at Toledo Hospital at the age of 92. We feel so blessed to have had him in our lives for so long. Despite the physical challenges of Parkinson's Disease, Mike remained positive, always upbeat and never lost his sense of humor. He will be remembered by all as a kind, gentle and loving man.
Mike was born in Toledo on May 7,1928 to Louis and Eva Shiff. His family resided in Fostoria, Ohio until 1943 when they moved to Napoleon,Ohio where he graduated from Napoleon High School. He went on to attend BGSU, where he was a cheerleader, and later transferred to The Ohio State University. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity, and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration.
Mike moved to Cleveland for a short period of time working as a state auditor, but in 1951, after the accidental death of his brother Carl, Mike moved back to Toledo to help his father co-found their automotive recycling business, Alexis Auto Parts. During that time, Mike was drafted and served in the army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953, but because of his accounting background, was stationed in Toledo working at the former Willys Overland as an army auditor. When he completed his active duty, he remained in Toledo and continued to operate his business for 57 years until 2008, when he retired at the age of 79.
Mike loved reading and learning, and in 1953 he enrolled in graduate school under the GI bill at the University of Toledo to study foreign trade. One of his professors submitted his paper on international trade to a national contest and he won a 30-day cruise to South America on a steamer by taking 2nd place in the contest.
In 1963, while on vacation, he met the former Linda Sustin of Cleveland. They married 6 months later and were married for 56 years. Mike was a past member of the Toledo Ski Club and served as vice-president in 1963. He was past treasurer of the former Alexis Road Merchant's Association. He served on the Board of Trustees for many years at the former Toledo Jewish Home for the Aged, best known as Darlington House, and was past president and founding member of its former Men's Club. For many years, he worked for the Jewish Federation. He was also a member of Temple Shomer Emunim, and a life member of B'nai Brith, and The OSU Alumni Association. He served as past president of the Ohio Automotive and Truck Recycler's Association and was a member of its' legislative committee. He was always aware of the environmental implications of the business and worked diligently to uphold and promote the environmental laws.
After retirement, Mike became an avid reader of mysteries and historical fiction. He renewed his interest in bridge and participated in several bridge groups. He volunteered for Learning for Literacy, and at Flower Hospital for several years until he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 83. He continued to be involved in bridge and spent several hours a week at the gym to help keep the Parkinson's symptoms from progressing.
His family was his greatest joy in life, and he loved spending time with his children and 5 granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eva Shiff; brother, Carl; and sister, Sylvia Turner, of Cleveland. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; children, Stephanie (John) Cooper, Brian (Julie) Shiff; and grandchildren, Lilly Cooper, and Sophie, Chloe, Josie and Laney Shiff; niece, Pamela Turner; and nephew, Philip (Kyle) Turner.
Private graveside services will be held on June 17 at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,the family requests donations be made to Temple Shomer Emunim or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419) 535-5840. www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.