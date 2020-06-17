(News story) Myer "Mike" Shiff, a co-founder and co-owner of Alexis Auto Parts, who helped take the junk out of junkyard and kept careful records on each car ripe for recycling and its usable parts, died Tuesday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 92.
He had several health problems, his wife, Linda Shiff. He'd been dealing since age 83 with Parkinson's disease. The slow progress of his condition allowed him to exercise at a fitness center and play bridge.
"It was hard for him to cope, but he was so upbeat," his wife said. "He had a great attitude about everything and wanted to be here for me and the children and the grandchildren. That kept him going."
He retired in 2008 from Alexis Auto Parts, which he and his father, Louis Shiff, started 57 years earlier in the 5300 block of Alexis Road in Sylvania Township. It moved in the late 1970s to the 8000 block of Sylvania Avenue.
The elder Mr. Shiff and his brother, Myer, had been in the scrap metal business in Fostoria. After they parted company, the elder Mr. Shiff and his family moved to Napoleon.
"His father enjoyed the scrap part of the business," Mr. Shiff's wife said.
Mr. Shiff, though, "really did the auto parts and the sales. That business has changed so dramatically over the years, and all the environmental laws played a big part in it. He was somebody who really followed the rules and followed the law."
Mr. Shiff had a background in accounting, and years before he adopted computer technology to keep tabs on inventory, he knew what he had on hand.
An economic downturn in 1982 was a boon to his business, a Blade story noted, as motorists kept their old cars humming with recycled parts from the likes of Alexis Auto Parts.
"Mr. Shiff, who doesn't like his place of business referred to as a junkyard, points to changes in auto salvage operations," Blade staff writer William Ferguson wrote. "His merchandise is not scattered in haphazard fashion. Cars are parked in lanes, neatly numbered, and inventoried so that the usable parts can be quickly located and easily retrieved for sale."
Mr. Shiff was a former president of the Ohio Auto and Truck Recyclers Association.
"Everyone liked him, because he was a tough but fair businessman," said his son, Brian, who used to work summers at Alexis Auto Parts. He was charismatic and, his daughter, Stephanie said, "people liked being around him."
He was born May 7, 1928, in Toledo to Eva and Louis Shiff. He was a graduate of Napoleon High School, attended Bowling Green State University, and received a bachelor of business administration degree from Ohio State University. He'd begun work as a state auditor in Cleveland, but after his brother died, he returned to help his father begin Alexis Auto Parts.
He was an Army veteran, assigned as an auditor at Willys-Overland Motors. With his GI Bill benefit, he received a master of business administration degree from the University of Toledo. A paper he wrote for class on the contribution of imports to the U.S. economy won him a 31-day cruise to South America.
He'd been a trustee of the Toledo Jewish Home for the Aged, best known as Darlington House. He was a former chairman of the United Jewish Fund Campaign annual appeal.
Surviving are his wife, the former Linda Sustin, whom he married Feb. 8, 1964; daughter, Stephanie Cooper; son, Dr. Brian Shiff, and five granddaughters.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township, where he was a member, or a charity of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney, Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
He had several health problems, his wife, Linda Shiff. He'd been dealing since age 83 with Parkinson's disease. The slow progress of his condition allowed him to exercise at a fitness center and play bridge.
"It was hard for him to cope, but he was so upbeat," his wife said. "He had a great attitude about everything and wanted to be here for me and the children and the grandchildren. That kept him going."
He retired in 2008 from Alexis Auto Parts, which he and his father, Louis Shiff, started 57 years earlier in the 5300 block of Alexis Road in Sylvania Township. It moved in the late 1970s to the 8000 block of Sylvania Avenue.
The elder Mr. Shiff and his brother, Myer, had been in the scrap metal business in Fostoria. After they parted company, the elder Mr. Shiff and his family moved to Napoleon.
"His father enjoyed the scrap part of the business," Mr. Shiff's wife said.
Mr. Shiff, though, "really did the auto parts and the sales. That business has changed so dramatically over the years, and all the environmental laws played a big part in it. He was somebody who really followed the rules and followed the law."
Mr. Shiff had a background in accounting, and years before he adopted computer technology to keep tabs on inventory, he knew what he had on hand.
An economic downturn in 1982 was a boon to his business, a Blade story noted, as motorists kept their old cars humming with recycled parts from the likes of Alexis Auto Parts.
"Mr. Shiff, who doesn't like his place of business referred to as a junkyard, points to changes in auto salvage operations," Blade staff writer William Ferguson wrote. "His merchandise is not scattered in haphazard fashion. Cars are parked in lanes, neatly numbered, and inventoried so that the usable parts can be quickly located and easily retrieved for sale."
Mr. Shiff was a former president of the Ohio Auto and Truck Recyclers Association.
"Everyone liked him, because he was a tough but fair businessman," said his son, Brian, who used to work summers at Alexis Auto Parts. He was charismatic and, his daughter, Stephanie said, "people liked being around him."
He was born May 7, 1928, in Toledo to Eva and Louis Shiff. He was a graduate of Napoleon High School, attended Bowling Green State University, and received a bachelor of business administration degree from Ohio State University. He'd begun work as a state auditor in Cleveland, but after his brother died, he returned to help his father begin Alexis Auto Parts.
He was an Army veteran, assigned as an auditor at Willys-Overland Motors. With his GI Bill benefit, he received a master of business administration degree from the University of Toledo. A paper he wrote for class on the contribution of imports to the U.S. economy won him a 31-day cruise to South America.
He'd been a trustee of the Toledo Jewish Home for the Aged, best known as Darlington House. He was a former chairman of the United Jewish Fund Campaign annual appeal.
Surviving are his wife, the former Linda Sustin, whom he married Feb. 8, 1964; daughter, Stephanie Cooper; son, Dr. Brian Shiff, and five granddaughters.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by the Robert H. Wick/?Wisniewski Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Temple-Congregation Shomer Emunim, Sylvania Township, where he was a member, or a charity of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney, Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 17, 2020.