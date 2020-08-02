Myles James FernMyles James Fern was born July 20, 2020, and was called to his Heavenly Father eight days later, on July 28, 2020.He is survived by his parents, Alex and Carrie (Axe) Fern; maternal grandmother, Kathleen Axe; paternal grandparents, Bryan Fern and Cheryl White; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Axe and paternal great-grandparents, Harold and Elaine Fern. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Funeral services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to Sufficient Grace Ministries, 407 South Stearns Avenue, Deshler, OH 43516. Online condolences may be sent to Myles' family at