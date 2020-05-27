Myles Wright
Myles Wright

Myles Elliott Wright, 26, passed away, May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Elliott P. Wright. Survivors are his mother, Fionne Wright; grandmother, Beverly (Dale) Barnhill; 1 sister; 2 brothers; 4 aunts, 3 nieces, 4 nephews and a host of family and friends. Due to the COVID 19, services are private. The House of Day Funeral Service.


Published in The Blade on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
