Myles Elliott Wright, 26, passed away, May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Elliott P. Wright. Survivors are his mother, Fionne Wright; grandmother, Beverly (Dale) Barnhill; 1 sister; 2 brothers; 4 aunts, 3 nieces, 4 nephews and a host of family and friends. Due to the COVID 19, services are private. The House of Day Funeral Service.





