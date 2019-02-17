Myra Scharff



Myra J. Scharff, 93, of Toledo, Ohio died peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Myra was born in Detriot, Michigan on February 26, 1926. She was married on October 15, 1947 to the love of her life, Walter N. Scharff, who preceded her in death in 1992. Myra shared her love and generous spirit with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. Myra and her husband loved the game of golf and spent some of their happiest times together on the golf course. Myra is survived by her son, Gary H. Scharff; daughter, Patricia (Glennn) Miller; grandsons, who were the lights of her life, Pete (Tasha LaSpina) Scharff, Andrew Scharff, Benjamin Scharff, and Jonathan Scharff.; and great granddaughter, Acadia LaSpina-Scharff. Private services were held and there was no visitation. Arrangements were handled by Neville-Shank Funeral Home, Holland, Ohio. (419)865-8879. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or to the donor's choice. Online condolences to the family may be made at:



Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019