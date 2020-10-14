Myrna Lee (Miller) SchererMyrna Lee Scherer (Miller), 82 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on October 9, 2020 in Vibrant Life assisted living. The daughter of Morse and Thelma (Bowers), she was born on March 12, 1938 in Toledo, OH.She enjoyed being a Bedford Public Schools bus driver for many years and hoped that she made a positive impact on the kids lives. Myrna loved traveling, fishing, being outdoors, playing softball and spending time with family. Myrna also had a great love for God.She is survived by her sons, Robert and William Scherer; sister, Patsy Suzor; brother, Jerry Miller; nephew, Matthew Scherer; special friends, Robert and Judy Paxton, Paul and Jean Raschke, Karen Hurd and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Scherer; son, Todd Scherer and her parents.Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. Burial will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Animal Shelter.