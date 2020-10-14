1/1
Myrna Lee (Miller) Scherer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Lee (Miller) Scherer

Myrna Lee Scherer (Miller), 82 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on October 9, 2020 in Vibrant Life assisted living. The daughter of Morse and Thelma (Bowers), she was born on March 12, 1938 in Toledo, OH.

She enjoyed being a Bedford Public Schools bus driver for many years and hoped that she made a positive impact on the kids lives. Myrna loved traveling, fishing, being outdoors, playing softball and spending time with family. Myrna also had a great love for God.

She is survived by her sons, Robert and William Scherer; sister, Patsy Suzor; brother, Jerry Miller; nephew, Matthew Scherer; special friends, Robert and Judy Paxton, Paul and Jean Raschke, Karen Hurd and other loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Scherer; son, Todd Scherer and her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 Noon in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. Burial will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Animal Shelter.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved