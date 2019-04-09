Myron James Giesler



Myron James Giesler of Elmore, Ohio, born on August 28, 1928 in Elmore, passed away at the age of 90 on April 6, 2019 at the Genoa Care Center.



He was a 1946 graduate of Harris Elmore High School and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elmore. Myron was a Korean War veteran, and a member of the Elmore American Legion. He farmed in the Elmore area his entire life, and was a member of both the American Farm Bureau and the National Farmers Organization. Myron enjoyed traveling, visiting all of the 50 states, as well as countries in Asia and Europe.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Verna (Damschroder) Giesler; Suzanne (Avers), his wife of 64 years; and his sister, Garland (Ralph) Heineman. He leaves behind his sons, Jerry (Robin), Dave (Carol), Dan (Kim), John (Shirley), and Matt (Becky); his sister, Audrey (Don) Rader; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.



Friends and family will be received beginning at 9:30 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. S.R. 51, with the funeral service following at 11 AM. Interment will be at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery in Elmore, followed by a luncheon served at Trinity Lutheran Church, Elmore. Those planning on making a memorial contribution in Myron's memory are asked to please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Trinity Lutheran Church. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit



www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019