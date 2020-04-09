|
Rev. Myron Marsenburg
Rev. Myron Marsenburg, 67, passed away March 30, 2020. He was born to Shirley and Harriett Marsenburg in Toledo, OH.
Myron graduated from Scott High School and later took courses in Religion at Moody Bible Institute. Myron worked at Toledo Jeep and later became an Ortho Tech at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital for more than forty-five years. Myron served as an assistant to Dr. John W. Williams, his pastor and mentor, at Eastern Star M.B. Church for more than forty years.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Marsenburg; children, Myron A. Marsenburg, Jr. (Tiyanna), Rev. Darren McCormick (Karen), Amanda Underwood, Anthony (Rochelle) McCormick, Donetta Marsenburg and Travell (Simone) Marsenburg; brother, Jerry (Cassandra) Marsenburg, Sr; and sister, Jonnie S. Hudson.
Visitation will be Friday, April 10, 2020, from 4-7:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at Eastern Star M.B. Church, Saturday, April 11, 2020, family hour at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral at 11:00 a.m., Pastor John W. Williams, Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020