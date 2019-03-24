The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Jonasen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle M. Jonasen


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle M. Jonasen Obituary
Myrtle M. Jonasen

Myrtle M. Jonasen, formerly of Toledo, died March 18, 2019 in her home at the Independence Village of White Lake, MI. at the age of 100 years. She was born in Duluth, MN. on August 6, 1918 to Einar B. and Mathilda (Bjerken) Moe. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Arthur Jonasen, son Stephen Jonasen, great grandson Andrew Daniel Doran and her six siblings. Myrtle was an Executive Secretary to the President of Schindler-Haughton Elevator Co. for many years and was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Surviving is her daughter, Mary (Bob) Drapal; grandchildren Laura (Jeff) Doran and Daniel (Stephanie) Drapal; and six great grandchildren.

Private services were held for the family at the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)531-4424, with interment at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial donations are suggested to the of NW Ohio.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now