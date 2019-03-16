Myrtle Ruth VanCleve



Myrtle Ruth "Grandma Ruth" (Farrington) VanCleve, 91, of Perrysburg passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her home. She was born in Middlemiss Ontario, Canada on May 11, 1927 to Arthur and Myrtle Ivy (McDonald) Farrington. Ruth married the love of her life, Glenn VanCleve, Jr., on June 10, 1947 and they were blessed to have almost 56 years together. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2003. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years and loved crocheting and knitting for her family, friends, and charities. She had a large collection of and appreciation for lighthouses. Grandma Ruth was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Perrysburg. She is survived by her children; Carolyn Etts, Vernon (Jo) VanCleve, Michael VanCleve, John (Kathryn) VanCleve, William (Janeti Milam) VanCleve, Deborah (John Worley) Oliver, Glenn VanCleve, Mechelle Lynn Logan; 33 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Arthur VanCleve; and son-in-law, Richard Etts, Sr. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Perrysburg, 590 W. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, OH. Burial will be private in Michigan. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences may be made at:



