N. Ray Jones Sr.
N ray Jones Sr.

N Ray Jones Sr., 91, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Spring Meadows Extended Care Center.

He leaves to mourn his death and carry on his legacy to his beloved wife of sixty-eight years, Willie L. Jones; son, N Ray Jones, Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Jones; grandson, Ray Jones; aunt, Clara Jones; his Phillips Temple Church family; and a host of relatives, friends, neighbors, and community.

Private graveside services and military honors will take place at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Amariah McIntosh, officiant. Arrangement entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
