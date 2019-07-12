|
Nabieh Mikhail
Nabieh Mikhail, 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church, 4860 Waterville Monclova Rd., Monclova, Ohio 43542. Interment will immediately follow in Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to St. George Coptic Orthodox Church or to the . Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Nabieh's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com
Published in The Blade on July 12, 2019