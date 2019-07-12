Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
1460 West Wooster Street
Bowling Green, OH 43205
419-352-2171
For more information about
Nabieh Mikhail
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home - Bowling Green
1460 West Wooster Street
Bowling Green, OH 43205
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
St. George Coptic Orthodox Church
4860 Waterville Monclova Rd
Monclova, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nabieh Mikhail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nabieh Mikhail


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nabieh Mikhail Obituary
Nabieh Mikhail

Nabieh Mikhail, 77, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church, 4860 Waterville Monclova Rd., Monclova, Ohio 43542. Interment will immediately follow in Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to St. George Coptic Orthodox Church or to the . Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Nabieh's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com

www.hannemanfh.com

Published in The Blade on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now