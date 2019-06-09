|
Nadia Kay Diefenthaler
Nadia K. Diefenthaler, 82, passed away, June 7, 2019 at Otterbein Perrysburg Senior Life Neighborhood. Nadia was born August 30, 1936 to Kay (Mathias) and Louis Audritsh, in Fremont, Ohio. She received a bachelor's degree in 1960 and a master of Education in 1978, both from BGSU. Nadia sang with the Choral Society of Toledo from 1960-1962. She taught school in the Washington Local Schools, Genoa Area Schools and retired from Toledo Public Schools. Nadia was an avid reader, enjoyed teaching and tutoring children and loved butterflies.
Surviving is her best friend, William "Bill" Skiles; daughters, Katie Boss, Northwood, Laurie (Scott) Hahnlen, Toledo; brother, Jim (Ruthann) Audritsh; grandchildren, Lindsey (Denis) Martell, Nikki (Bryan Elling) Boss, Daniel (Jordan) Boss, Samantha Hahnlen; great-grandchildren, Chase, Silas and Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter; brothers, Fred and Louis Audritsh Jr.
Expressions of sympathy in Nadia's name, may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assiting the family.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on June 9, 2019