Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Nadine (Bieniek) Bethel


1958 - 2019
Nadine (Bieniek) Bethel Obituary
Nadine (Bieniek) Bethel

Nadine Marie Bethel passed away tragically Saturday, November 16th in her home at the age of 61. She was born July 26, 1958 in Toledo to Carl & Dolores (Augustyniak) Bieniek and graduated from Start High School in 1976. Nadine was medical transcriptionist at Medical College of Ohio and at St. Vincent mercy Medical Center where she retired from 2012. She was known to go above and beyond for others whether it be at work or just helping others.

Nadine enjoyed baking especially Christmas cookies and watching cooking shows on the Food Network. She also enjoyed watching football especially the Minnesota Vikings and going to the casino to pull some slots.

Nadine is survived by her husband of 24 yrs. Richard Bethel; daughter, Victoria Bethel; parents, Carl & Dolores Bieniek; sister, Yvonne (Mark) Yeager; niece, Nicole and nephews, Nicholas and Joseph.

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home Friday after 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6 p.m. Memorial tributes may be made to Toledo Children's Hospital Foundation NICU Attn: Dasa Dzierwa 444 N. Summit, Suite 100, Toledo, OH 43604

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 21, 2019
