1/
Nadine Hartzog
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadine Hartzog

Mrs. Nadine Hartzog, age 95, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2020 at her residence at First and Main in New Albany, Ohio.

Nadine was born July 13,1925 in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Norman and Clara Cantrick.

Whether you called her Mom, Moddie, Grandma, or friend, to know her was to truly love her. She always made sure that family members and friends knew how special and loved they were. Her warm and caring nature blessed her with many life-long friends.

Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hartzog; sister, Betty Otey; and son-in-law, Jeffery Rubley. She is survived by three daughters, Diana of New Albany, Ohio; Cynthia (Richard) Alexander of Muscatine, Iowa; and Susan Rubley of Monroe, Michigan; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A family memorial service will take place in late spring at Toledo Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved