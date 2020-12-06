Nadine Hartzog



Mrs. Nadine Hartzog, age 95, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away November 27, 2020 at her residence at First and Main in New Albany, Ohio.



Nadine was born July 13,1925 in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Norman and Clara Cantrick.



Whether you called her Mom, Moddie, Grandma, or friend, to know her was to truly love her. She always made sure that family members and friends knew how special and loved they were. Her warm and caring nature blessed her with many life-long friends.



Nadine was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Hartzog; sister, Betty Otey; and son-in-law, Jeffery Rubley. She is survived by three daughters, Diana of New Albany, Ohio; Cynthia (Richard) Alexander of Muscatine, Iowa; and Susan Rubley of Monroe, Michigan; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



A family memorial service will take place in late spring at Toledo Memorial Park.





