Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Glynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine J. Glynn


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nadine J. Glynn Obituary
Nadine J. Glynn

Nadine J. Glynn, age 80, of Toledo, passed away March 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Nadine was born November 29, 1938 in Toledo to Grady and Helen (Church) Keck. She was employed with Champion Spark Plug (Dept. 8) for more than 22 years then worked various other jobs before retiring in 2004. She enjoyed puzzles, trying new restaurants and spending time with her family and animals.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda, son, Bill (Kim) Glynn, Jr., sister, Elaine Stiff, along with her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Nadine will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

To leave a special message for Nadine's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.