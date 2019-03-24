|
|
Nadine J. Glynn
Nadine J. Glynn, age 80, of Toledo, passed away March 22, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Nadine was born November 29, 1938 in Toledo to Grady and Helen (Church) Keck. She was employed with Champion Spark Plug (Dept. 8) for more than 22 years then worked various other jobs before retiring in 2004. She enjoyed puzzles, trying new restaurants and spending time with her family and animals.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda, son, Bill (Kim) Glynn, Jr., sister, Elaine Stiff, along with her six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Nadine will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019