Nan C. Trawford
1956 - 2020
Nan C. Trawford

Nan C. Trawford passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Arbors of Oregon.

She was born on January 17, 1956 to Andy and Donna Trawford.

Nan didn't ask for her life, but she lived it.

Nan is survived by her brother, Steve; and her sister, Sue. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Bill; father, Andy; and mother, Donna.

There will be no visitation and interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Maumee will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online tributes and words of support may be left at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

