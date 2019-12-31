|
Nancy A. Kennon
Nancy A. Kennon, age 84, of Toledo, OH, passed away at home on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1935 in Toledo to Clarence and Teresa (Shgrue) Frank. Nancy was employed for many years as an inspector at the former Gulf State Paper Co. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Nancy is survived by her son, Robert "Bobby" Kennon; grandson, R. Blake Kennon; sister, Norma Zoltanski; nieces, Teresa Gallo and Karen Adams; nephews, David (Teresa) and Denis (Karen) Zoltanski; and several beloved grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Frank; and partner of many years, Bobby Kise.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH. Interment will take place privately at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020