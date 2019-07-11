|
Nancy A. Ten Eyck
Nancy A. Ten Eyck, 78, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away on July 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 19, 1940. Nancy worked various jobs for many years, before retiring in 2007. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and reading cookbooks.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Paul Ten Eyck; children, Paul Smith, James (Pattie) Smith, Kim Smith, Kenneth Smith, Stacy (John) Dennis, Cindy (Samuel) Sanchez and Tammy (Marty) Creel; extended family, Sharon (Gerald) Strouth, Susan Wern, Todd Ten Eyck and Timothy Ten Eyck; sister in law, Margaret Brown; best friend, Anna Geiner; siblings, George (Paula) Worden, Anson (Judy) Morgan, Emily Amborski, Russell Worden, Lillian Shinavar, Anna (Billy) Middlebrooks, Gloria (Marvin) Spain, Mary (Howard) McCallum, Judy (Dave) Snider, Linda (Harold) Buck and John (Dianne) Worden. She was preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Ashley (Britt) Ten Eyck.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd., on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place in St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St., Walbridge on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Nancy's name can be directed to St. Jerome Catholic Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019