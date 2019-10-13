|
Nancy A. Wretschko
Nancy A Wretschko, 97, of Holland, Ohio, passed away October 5, 2019. Born July 26, 1922, in Richmond, Virginia, Nancy was a substitute teacher for the Washington Local Schools for 15 years at Whitmer High School. She was a volunteer and member of the St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary for over 50 years. Nancy was an avid reader of books and the Toledo Blade. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed her friends. She loved life.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Wretschko. Surviving are her daughters, Jane Mort of Powell, OH, Ellen (Mark) Hitchins of Sewickley, PA; son, Richard (Juli) Wretschko of Monument, CO; grandchildren, Abigail (Tom) Blankenship, Amanda Webb, Lauren Wretschko, Andrew Yunker; and great-grandchildren, Briley Webb and Jack Blankenship; cousins, Lu Soukup, Wilmington, DE, Mac Angell, Richmond, VA; niece, Susan Angell, Washington, DC; along with many dear nieces and nephews across the country.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. in the St. Luke's Hospital Auditorium. The family requests any memorials be made to St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary Flower Fund.
Please view and sign the condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com.
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019