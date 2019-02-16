Nancy Ann Athanas



Family and friends will deeply miss Nancy Ann Athanas who passed away after a brief illness Tuesday afternoon at the age of 87 at her home in the Old Orchard neighborhood in Toledo.



Oldest of three children, Nancy was born on January 29, 1932 to Joseph and Mabel Laspisa at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Nancy attended DeVilbiss High School and The University of Toledo. Nancy is survived by her loving sister Barbara (Baba).



To all those that knew her, Nancy will always be remembered as warm and inviting, and always had Greek or Italian food cooking in the kitchen. Nancy relentlessly radiated endless pride for her boys Steven (Kelly), David (Julie), Michael, Peter (Lisa) and her grandchildren Jake, Michael, Argus, Luke and Sam. Her home became a haven filled with countless stories of love and joy.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA. To send a special message to Nancy's family, please email [email protected]



Published in The Blade on Feb. 16, 2019