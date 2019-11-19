|
Nancy Ann Berger
Nancy Ann Berger, age 89, of Sylvania, went home to the Lord on November 16, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Nancy was born December 30, 1929 in Toledo to Clarence and Mary (Lahrmen) Sayen. Nancy was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church in Sylvania and also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Maumee. Nancy wintered in Florida for over 20 years. Nancy was an avid bridge player. She also enjoyed playing and watching golf. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Berger, her son, Mark Berger and her sister, Alice Sayen. She is survived by her children; Joel (Tracey) Berger, Polly (Terry) Kertesz, Eric (Sally) Berger, John (Kim) Berger, daughter-in-law, Pam Berger, grandchildren; Andy (Dawn) Berger, Beth (Chet) Breaux, Katie Berger, Nathaniel Berger, Dylan (Amanda) Berger, Amanda Stiffler, Nick Berger, Mitchell Berger and great-grandchildren, Arlo Berger and Asher Berger.
The family will receive guests Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Nancy's memory.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019