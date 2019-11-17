|
Nancy Ann Gorski
Nancy Ann Gorski, 84 of Sylvania, OH passed away November 8,2019. She was born in Toledo, OH to parents Marion and Wallace Gorski. Nancy attended Saint Vincent DePaul Parish, Saint Clare Academy, enlisted as a WAVE in the Navy Reserve and graduated from Mary Manse College.
Nancy taught for a number of years in the Catholic schools of Ohio and Michigan. Having an avid interest in history, she taught overseas, two years in Iran and one in Kuwait, as well as traveling extensively while there. Returning to Toledo, she spent some years in real estate with the Danberry Company. She returned to teaching in 1981, starting with two years in the Honduras before settling in Miami, FL where she taught history at Miami Beach Senior High. She retired from teaching in 2001. Nancy was an avid reader, enjoyed nature, hiking in national parks and spending time with family, friends and furry companions.
Nancy leaves behind her loving partner of 39 years, Aileen White and their dog Riley. Also surviving are her brother, Gene Gorski and friend Gerrie; nephew, Tom Gorski (Ellen); cousin, Suzette Zajac (Laura); God-child and cousin, Bill Rawski (Ginger); cousin, Will Rawski (Jami); sisters-in-law, Leila Vesper (John) and Carol White; nieces and nephews, Caroline, Elizabeth, Jessica (Frank), Frankie, and Addie; and cousins Jordin, Joelle, Remington, and Julianna; as well as many other family members and friends.
Services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4555 N. Haven Ave., Toledo, OH on Wednesday, December 18 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert J. Reinhart presiding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.
Thank you to the University of Michigan Cancer Center, Toledo Clinic Cancer Center and Ebeid Hospice for their care of Nancy. In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to a . Condolences can be shared at
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019