Nancy Ann Louise Russel-Shaw
1950 - 2020
Nancy Ann Louise Russel-Shaw

Nancy Russell-Shaw was born November 29, 1950, to parents Lawrence H. and Grace (Goodsite) Russell. After a courageous battle with ALS, she died October 8, 2020, at her home in Rapid River, Michigan. Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Robert S. Rogers High School, Toledo, OH. Post-secondary education took Nancy to England, as well as the University of Connecticut at Storrs, Connecticut where she incorporated her life-long love of horses with advanced dressage training. When she returned to Toledo, she became a dressage instructor. In addition, she worked for several years in the flight service of Owens-Corning Fiberglas at Toledo Express Airport. Her interests included camping, gardening, cooking, and taking care of her many pets.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Bob Shaw; three stepsons, Chad (Jesse) Mullens, Jeremy (Liz) Mullens, and Nicholas (Brittany) Shaw; and six grandchildren. She will be missed by sister, Sharon (Fred) Moor; and nephews, Patrick (Jill), Justin (Julie), and Steve (Lauren) Moor.

The family asks that any donations in her memory be made to The Humane Society, and the World Wildlife Fund.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
or

