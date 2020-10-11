Nancy Ann Louise Russell-Shaw



Nancy Russell-Shaw was born November 29, 1950, to parents Lawrence H. and Grace (Goodsite) Russell. After a courageous battle with ALS, she died October 8, 2020, at her home in Rapid River, Michigan. Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Robert S. Rogers High School, Toledo, OH. Post-secondary education took Nancy to England, as well as the University of Connecticut at Storrs, Connecticut where she incorporated her life-long love of horses with advanced dressage training. When she returned to Toledo, she became a dressage instructor. In addition, she worked for several years in the flight service of Owens-Corning Fiberglas at Toledo Express Airport. Her interests included camping, gardening, cooking, and taking care of her many pets.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Bob Shaw; three stepsons, Chad (Jesse) Mullens, Jeremy (Liz) Mullens, and Nicholas (Brittany) Shaw; and six grandchildren. She will be missed by sister, Sharon (Fred) Moor; and nephews, Patrick (Jill), Justin (Julie), and Steve (Lauren) Moor.



The family asks that any donations in her memory be made to The Humane Society, and the World Wildlife Fund.





