Nancy Ann Mahler



Nancy Ann Mahler died peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg on July 6, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born July 30, 1941 in Toledo to Stefan and Georgia(Reissig) Badyna. She graduated from Woodward High School. She celebrated life by being married to her surviving loving husband John Mahler for more than 55 years.



She was a very warm hearted and generous person who loved and was loved by her surviving family including her only sister and good friend, Tonnie Kuchcinski (husband Jerry); her brothers, Gerry Badyna (wife Sharon), Danny Badyna, and Doug Badyna (wife Gayle). Her only daughter, Julia Miller and son-in-law, Jim Miller from San Francisco, California with whom she enjoyed spending time on trips to their winter home in Florida as well as family vacations to Europe, Hawaii and Las Vegas.



Nancy really enjoyed seeing and spending time with children, from Nieces and Nephews to her three Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren.



She retired from St Luke's Hospital after 15 years as a Transcriptionist. She loved her job and her co-workers. Prior to living in Ohio, she resided in New York where she enjoyed living near her husband's family, her sisters-in-law Suzanne Hilbert (husband Robert) and Teresa DiConza (husband Anthony), and their children.



For many years Nancy & John were the gracious host for the annual Kentucky Derby Party, where friends and family came together for a night of fun and lasting memories at the Mahler Farm in Whitehouse, OH. Nancy was a sweetheart and will be greatly missed.



Services will be held at 10:30am on July 13th at St Rose Parish, 215 East Front Street, Perrysburg, OH 43551. In leu of flowers or other gifts, Please make donations to St Rose Parish on behalf of Nancy to support the community.



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019