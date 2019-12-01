Home

Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:15 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
1933 - 2019
Nancy Ann Moore Obituary
Nancy Ann Moore

Nancy Ann Moore age 86, formerly of Toledo, passed away November 28, 2019 at Vibrant Life Senior Living Temperance, Michigan. Nancy was born November 9, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Katherine (Beaufait) Curson. She married Clarence Moore in 1955 and worked at the Law Firm of Furman, Gertner, Britz and Barkin, Tameron Country Club and Tameron Apartments as an office manager, until retiring in 2012. Nancy raised her children to think about others, treat people with compassion and always give if you can.

Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Clarence; children, Bradley (Jackie) Moore and Patrick (Renee) Moore; siblings, Alice (Dennis) Schorling, Mary Beck, David (Sharon) Curson and Frank (Beverly) Curson. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Nancy's Life celebration will be Tuesday December 3, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, 419-475-5055. Funeral services will begin Wednesday, with closing prayers at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church. Interment will be in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.

logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 1, 2019
