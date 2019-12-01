|
|
Nancy Ann Moore
Nancy Ann Moore age 86, formerly of Toledo, passed away November 28, 2019 at Vibrant Life Senior Living Temperance, Michigan. Nancy was born November 9, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Katherine (Beaufait) Curson. She married Clarence Moore in 1955 and worked at the Law Firm of Furman, Gertner, Britz and Barkin, Tameron Country Club and Tameron Apartments as an office manager, until retiring in 2012. Nancy raised her children to think about others, treat people with compassion and always give if you can.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Clarence; children, Bradley (Jackie) Moore and Patrick (Renee) Moore; siblings, Alice (Dennis) Schorling, Mary Beck, David (Sharon) Curson and Frank (Beverly) Curson. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Nancy's Life celebration will be Tuesday December 3, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, 419-475-5055. Funeral services will begin Wednesday, with closing prayers at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Clement Catholic Church. Interment will be in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 1, 2019