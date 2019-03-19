Nancy Ann Segan



Nancy Ann Segan, 80, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. A Toledo native, she was born June 19, 1938 and graduated from Central Catholic High School. After spending several years with the Sylvania Franciscans and completing her BA in Education and MA in History, and a period of elementary and high school teaching, Nancy went on to a career at Toledo Edison. After retirement, Nancy had time to pursue other employment, which included managing a campground in Northern Wisconsin, teaching college as an adjunct, and most recently working at Midwest Tape. Nancy filled her life with family and friends, reading, and traveling. She always had a ready laugh, loved animals, and enjoyed spending time at the lake.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Florence Segan, and sister Mildred Gruenenfelder. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Lou Greenburg and Doris Myers; along with many nephews and nieces. She will also be missed by her treasured friends Therese (Rick) Hoffman and Barb (Bob) Bins. At Nancy's request, there will be no public service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Metroparks Toledo Foundation, 5100 West Central Ave, Toledo, 43615, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan Street, Toledo, Ohio, 43604, or a .



Published in The Blade from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019