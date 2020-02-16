|
Nancy Ann Starkey
Nancy Ann Starkey, 85, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away at Bay Park Hospital on February 8, 2020 after a brief illness. Nancy was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 28, 1934 to William G. and Ruby (Steinwand) Wiener. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, Nancy met her future husband during her freshman year there. They were married in 1953 and shared 65 years of marriage until Arnold's passing in 2018.
Nancy was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She volunteered for many organizations including Mended Hearts, Central Catholic Alumni Association, St. Vincent Hospital, and the Knights of Columbus. Nancy and her husband bowled three times a week in various leagues including Christ the King's Ma and Pa League, where she served as the league secretary for 9 years. Nancy was a member of the K of C Auxiliary and the Eagles Lodge, Jackman Road. Nancy also loved to play euchre and cribbage.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold, and her son-in-law David Urbanowicz. Surviving are her children Melenie Spengler, Sue Urbanowicz, and Michael (Vanessa) Starkey; brother William (Connie) Wiener; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives Monday, February 17 after 9:00 a.m. in the Narthex of Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Visitation will be followed by the rosary at 10:40 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to The Mended Hearts (www.mendedhearts.org), Central Catholic High School Alumni Association, or Christ the King Catholic Church. Arrangements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road. Please view and sign Nancy's condolence page at Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020