Nancy Anne (Shenk) McDonald
January 25, 1936 - March 28,2020
Nancy Anne (Shenk) McDonald was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on January 25, 1936. She was the youngest child of Helen (Early) and William Bryne Shenk. After a ten year arduous journey with Alzheimer's disease, she joined her parents on March 28, 2020.
At the age of seven, her family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. Upon graduating from high school there, she enrolled as an art major at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. During her senior year, she met the love of her life, James J. McDonald, a basketball player from Elmhurst, New York. They were married on August 23, 1958. After a brief honeymoon in the Florida Keys, they headed back to BGSU for her husband's senior year. Nancy was always his biggest fan, from the time he played and all through his coaching career. Nancy barely missed a game over next 33 years. During that time, Nancy went back to school and got certified to teach Art. From there, she took many other art and graphic design classes. She did graphic design work for Hiram College and Northeast Ohio College of Medicine. Besides being a devoted wife and artist, Nancy was a caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and Jim raised six daughters, who will dearly miss her compassion and caring nature.
Nancy's parents and her brother, William B. Shenk, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 61 years; her six daughters, Kim (Larry) Cryan, Catherine, Mary Helen (Tom) Turner, Carol, Jill (Charlie) Sternburgh, Elizabeth (John) Bozich; her grandchildren, Jimmy, Rachel, Robert, Sara, Joey, Matt, Tanna, Tommy, Nancy, Jennifer, Meagan, Evan, Emily, Madison, Conner, and Ava; and her great-grandchildren, Amon, Robel, Caleb, and Everly. She is also survived by her oldest sibling, Mary Nichol Dodd. Nancy enjoyed many travel adventures with her sister while growing up.
A private service was held on March 31, 2020. A memorial service is planned for August 2020. Those wishing to express condolences may consider a contribution to the or an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 1, 2020