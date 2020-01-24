|
|
Nancy (Roth) Batdorf
Nancy (Roth) Batdorf, born August 20, 1945, died on January 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home.
Born to parents, Walter and Ester Roth. Married to Glen Batdorf for 50 years. Preceding in death are brother, Willaim Roth; son, Jim Batdorf; grandson, Keith Leveck. Survived by children, Tanya Leveck, Terre & Tracy Van Meter, Larry (Dora), William, Doug and daughter-in-law, Darlene Batdorf; sister, Jean Wagoner (Jim); grandchildren, Dereck, Michael, Justin Leveck, John, Nicolette Drobot, McKenna Finger as well as nephews, nieces and great grandchildren.
She was raised in Swanton, Ohio and graduated from Swanton High School, 1963. Moved to California in 1969 where she lived until death.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020