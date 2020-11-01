Nancy C. UtrupNancy C. Utrup, age 77, of Toledo, passed away October 22, 2020 at Genacross of Lutheran Village. She was born April 28, 1943, in Toledo to Clarence and Stella (Poturalski) Utrup. Nancy graduated from Whitney High School in 1961. She worked and retired from Toledo Public Schools as a Cafeteria Attendant. Nancy was also a former member of the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center and the Red Hat Society. She really enjoyed traveling with her friends, especially her last trip to Cape Cod.In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine and Doug LaClair. She is survived by her sister, Gloria (Jim) Jefferds; also surviving is son, Jonathan (Theresa) Utrup, and grandchildren, Quinn and Nolan.A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave Toledo, Ohio 43615.Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or The Toledo Area Humane Society in Nancy's memory.To leave a special message for Nancy's family, please visit: