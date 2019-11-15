|
Nancy Carol Borchardt
Nancy Carol Borchardt, age 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on November 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on December 23, 1929, in Toledo to Herman and Anna Leu. She was an LPN at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, before retiring. Nancy enjoyed listening to music, dancing and talking to friends.
Surviving are her children, Terry (Janie) King, Cindy (Pete) Kimble of Houston, TX, Joni (Chet) Merrill of Hesperia, MI, Roberta Camara (Chris) and Michael (Paula) Borchardt; sisters, Geraldine Galvin-Gallagher and Julia Lewis; 13 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Borchardt; son, Keith King and granddaughter, Lyndsey Merrill.
Family and friends may visit at the Walter Funeral Home in Toledo, 4653 Glendale Ave., on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2 PM till 6 PM at which time a funeral service will take place in the funeral home. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit walterfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.
