Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Borchardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Carol Borchardt


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Carol Borchardt Obituary
Nancy Carol Borchardt

Nancy Carol Borchardt, age 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on November 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on December 23, 1929, in Toledo to Herman and Anna Leu. She was an LPN at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, before retiring. Nancy enjoyed listening to music, dancing and talking to friends.

Surviving are her children, Terry (Janie) King, Cindy (Pete) Kimble of Houston, TX, Joni (Chet) Merrill of Hesperia, MI, Roberta Camara (Chris) and Michael (Paula) Borchardt; sisters, Geraldine Galvin-Gallagher and Julia Lewis; 13 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Borchardt; son, Keith King and granddaughter, Lyndsey Merrill.

Family and friends may visit at the Walter Funeral Home in Toledo, 4653 Glendale Ave., on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2 PM till 6 PM at which time a funeral service will take place in the funeral home. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit walterfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -