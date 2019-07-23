The Blade Obituaries
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd
Rossford, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
628 Lime City Rd
Rossford, OH
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Northwood VFW
2984 W. Andrus Rd
Northwood, OH
Nancy Carol Segura


1956 - 2019
Nancy Carol Segura

Nancy Carol Segura, age 63, of Toledo, Ohi,o passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born on February 13, 1956 in Toledo to Edward and Phyllis (Hamilton) Stricker. Nancy was a 1974 graduate of Waite High School and married her high school sweetheart, Steven Segura whom she shared 45 years with. She was employed with Jobst Institute for 30 years and the Tobot Group Inc. for 10 years. Nancy was very involved with Read for Literacy where she volunteered many hours tutoring students and also volunteered for The Old Newsboys. She accomplished "Read the Bible in 90 Days" challenge. Nancy's memberships include, Friends of Rossford Library, a lifetime member of the Northwood VFW Ladies Auxiliary and All Saints Catholic Church. Nancy was a fan of Detroit Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, playing Bunco and enjoyed anything chocolate. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Steven Segura; daughters, Carolyn (Joel) Imel and Elaine (Chris) Young; grandchildren, Austin, Wesley, Olive and Archer; siblings, Joe (Diana) Stricker, Pam (John) Kudelka, Mike (Ann) Stricker, Denny (Louise) Stricker and Diane (Terry) Reeves. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law.

Visitation for Nancy will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at All Saints Catholic Church 628 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH where a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Immediately following the Mass a celebration of life will be held at the Northwood VFW at 2984 W. Andrus Rd. in Northwood. A special thank you to the nurses, aids and staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the loving care provided to Nancy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to your local library or Read for Literacy program. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave expressions of sympathy, please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019
