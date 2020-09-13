1/1
Nancy Carole Koehrman
Nancy Carole Koehrman

Nancy Carole Koehrman, 81, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 4, 2020, at the Hospice Center of Northwest Ohio. She was born on June 1st, 1939, to James and Carole Portteus.

Nancy graduated high school in 1957 from DeVillbiss High School. She went on to work as a receptionist at Moore Ford where she met her husband, Richard Koehrman.

She loved horses, particularly American Saddlebreds, and would go on the show and breed them most of her adult life at her beloved Summerfield Farm in Temperance, Michigan.

Her farm trained and helped produce several world Champion Saddlebreds and Hackney Ponies. Although she was proud of that, what she loved the most was the faces of the horses peeking at her from the stalls.

She enjoyed her life on the farm with all of her horses, dogs, cats she took care of and friends that would visit.

Later in life she moved to a small Farm in Whitehouse, Ohio, where she enjoyed trail riding through Oak Openings.

Nancy was preceded in her death by her husband, Richard Koehrman; her mother, Carol and her father, James.

She is survived by her son, Tim Koehrman; his wife, DeAnna; her grandchildren, Levi and Lola and nephew, Daniel Russell.

Nancy wished to spend eternity among the horses and animals she loved so her ashes will be spread at her beloved farm at a later date.

To Celebrate Nancy's life, please consider donating to your local Humane Society in her name.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Aunt Nancy.
May the road rise to meet you
May the wind be always on your back. The rain fall gently on your field’s. Until we meet again may God hold you in his hand.

William Portteus
Family
