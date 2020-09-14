(News story) Nancy Carole Koehrman, an avid equestrian whose farm once trained and helped produce several world champion American Saddlebreds and Hackney ponies, passed away in her sleep on Sept. 4 at the Hospice Center of Northwest Ohio. She was 81.
Mrs. Koehrman died as a result of respiratory failure, her son, Tim Koehrman, said.
After graduating from DeVillbiss High School in 1957, she worked for a few years as a receptionist for Moore Ford, where she met her husband, Richard Koehrman, the owner of Neal Reality.
They forged a connection through their mutual love of horses, her son said.
That was her true passion, he added.
The couple was married on Dec. 7, 1971, the same year they purchased 40 wide-open acres on Summerfield Road in Monroe County's Bedford Township.
Mrs. Koerhman would spend the rest of her life working with horses, "from 7 or 8 in the morning, 'til 3 or 4 in the afternoon, every day," her son said.
He likened the horse farm to a little city.
In October, 1973, The Blade reported on the thriving farm.
The Koehrmans' house, which was adapted to their lifestyle, featured built-in shelving beside a fireplace to display their horse show trophies, the article states.
The home was decorated with a green shag rug, knotty cedar paneling, a built-in wet-bar, gun cabinet, and pine furniture. On the antique brick fireplace wall, a black cast-iron horse was silhouetted.
The Blade reported that family members spent most of their free time riding or training their eight American Saddlebred horses, an especially time-consuming task. American Saddlebred horses were, at the time, considered the "most stylish and finished of all horses."
"They have to be shod in certain ways and toe-waited shoes used," Mrs. Koerhman told The Blade. "They are the only horses that are five-gaited and two of these gaits have to be taught - the slow gait and the rack."
In 1971, a world champion American Saddlebred horse brought from $35,000 to $200,000, The Blade reported.
Also in October, 1971, The Blade reported Mrs. Koehrman's win aboard Remember Me, a seven-year-old registered American Saddlebred gelding. The pair had taken the three-gaited championship stake at the Michigan State Fair in Detroit.
Seven years later, in November, 1978, The Blade reported that Apple Pie, a 6-year-old American Saddlebred horse ridden by Mrs. Koehrman had won the Tri-State Horse Shows Association's 1978 championship.
In 1986, Mrs. Koehrman rode Carousel's Pass 'n' Review to the Ohio championship. Carousel's Pass 'n' Review was his mother's favorite horse, Mr. Koehrman said.
The late 1980s, however, would spell financial difficulty for the Koehrmans. The real estate market plummeted and they were forced to sell their beloved farm.
"They lost it all," Mr. Koehrman said.
Mr. Koehrman described his mother as "tough" and "resilient."
She loved animals, especially Airedale Terriers, and was known to feed stray cats.
After the loss of the family farm, "she reinvented herself," he said.
Mrs. Koehrman began selling cars to make ends meet.
After her husband died in 1995, Mrs. Koehrman moved to a small farm with a five-stall barn and spent her time working with trail horses.
"After my dad died, it affected her, but she had to fight for herself. And she did it," Mr. Koehrman said.
"I think she's probably glad she's with him now because now she can rest," he added. "She was in a fight for a long time."
Mr. Koehrman was adopted by the Koehrmans after both of his parents left him, his brother, and his sister.
His grandparents were unable to take care of the three of them, Mr. Koehrman said, so as the youngest of the siblings, he was adopted by his biological aunt and uncle.
Mr. Koehrman was their only child.
"I got lucky," he said.
The Summerfield Road farm still stands, Mr. Koehrman said. "It was dream place they built, from scratch out of a cornfield."
Mrs. Koerhman was born on June 1, 1939, to James and Carole Portteus in Marion, Ind., though she moved to the Toledo area as a child and spent the majority of her life there.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her son, Tim, and her two grandchildren.
The family plans to spread her ashes at the Koerhmans' horse farm at an undetermined date.
Tributes can be made to the local Humane Society in her name.
This is a news story by Ellie Buerk. Contact her at ebuerk@theblade.com
