Nancy Caroline Morningstar 10/13/1930 - 04/22/2020 Nancy Caroline Morningstar, age 89, of Toledo, OH. Passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on Oct. 13, 1930 in Perrysburg, OH., to Ray and Gertrude Fehnel. Nancy graduated from Perrysburg High School. She married George Morningstar on August 13, 1950. She worked at Owens Illinois in Toledo, and retired from Haughton – Schindler Elevator. She enjoyed walking, traveling, neighbors, and spending time with her two adventurous sisters. Nancy and George spent many years together at their cottage on Posey Lake in Michigan. Nancy is survived by her son, Douglas (Chris) Morningstar and her sister, Jane Tucker; five grandchildren, Leslie Jessing, Lisa Armstrong, Jennifer Billings Maynard, Jesse Billings, and Jonathan Snyder and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in Feb. 2004; her daughter, Sharon in June 2014, and her sister, Madelyn Wells. Visitation will be immediate family only. Maison-Dardenne-Walker funeral home in Maumee, OH will be taking care of Mom. The burial will be at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg, OH. Memorial gifts and Donations can be given to Careline Health Group in Jackson, MI and Blissfield Place in Blissfield, MI. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.