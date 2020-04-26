Nancy Caroline Morningstar
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Caroline Morningstar 10/13/1930 - 04/22/2020 Nancy Caroline Morningstar, age 89, of Toledo, OH. Passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on Oct. 13, 1930 in Perrysburg, OH., to Ray and Gertrude Fehnel. Nancy graduated from Perrysburg High School. She married George Morningstar on August 13, 1950. She worked at Owens Illinois in Toledo, and retired from Haughton – Schindler Elevator. She enjoyed walking, traveling, neighbors, and spending time with her two adventurous sisters. Nancy and George spent many years together at their cottage on Posey Lake in Michigan. Nancy is survived by her son, Douglas (Chris) Morningstar and her sister, Jane Tucker; five grandchildren, Leslie Jessing, Lisa Armstrong, Jennifer Billings Maynard, Jesse Billings, and Jonathan Snyder and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in Feb. 2004; her daughter, Sharon in June 2014, and her sister, Madelyn Wells. Visitation will be immediate family only. Maison-Dardenne-Walker funeral home in Maumee, OH will be taking care of Mom. The burial will be at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg, OH. Memorial gifts and Donations can be given to Careline Health Group in Jackson, MI and Blissfield Place in Blissfield, MI. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com walkerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
25 entries
So many wonderful memories. Such a fun influence while growing up on Ogden! Still giggling when we remember our Posey Lake honeymoon!
Vicki Phillips
Friend
Nancy and George were great neighbors growing up. Loved visiting them at their Posey Lake cottage. George took me to countless stamp shows at The Commodore Hotel. I am saddened to hear of Nancy's passing. I remember the Bunco ladies and all the partying I witnessed from excellent loving neighbors. As a young man growing up across from Nancy I was always impressed with the fact she would walk to and from work. Between her and my other neighbor Mr. Gilmore, the two made quite the impression on me as I too love to walk and nearly every time I am on a long walk I think of both Nancy and Mr. Gilmore and credit both of them for my love of walking. My condolences to the Family. May her memory live with you forever and Nancy be welcomed into the joy of the Lord.
Bobby Young
Friend
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
David Wells
Family
These few pictures remind me and hopefully all who sees them that Nancy was a wonderful person to be around. She had a spark for life that she revealed through her bright smile and loving personally. She was a integral part of my life as a child since I hung out at her house most days playing with my best cousin Doug. Later on she became our Den Mother as us boys became Cub Scouts. Of course, we all enjoyed many family get togethers at Side Cut, Oak Openings, Posey Lake and elsewhere. In the later years Gail and I enjoyed the times we met Nancy & Jane downtown to watch a Mud Hen Game. Thank you for being a great aunt and filling my life with good memories. I know you are with God and his angels. I am sure there is one heck of a family reunion going on right now as we say our earthly goodbyes.
David Wells
Family
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved