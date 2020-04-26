These few pictures remind me and hopefully all who sees them that Nancy was a wonderful person to be around. She had a spark for life that she revealed through her bright smile and loving personally. She was a integral part of my life as a child since I hung out at her house most days playing with my best cousin Doug. Later on she became our Den Mother as us boys became Cub Scouts. Of course, we all enjoyed many family get togethers at Side Cut, Oak Openings, Posey Lake and elsewhere. In the later years Gail and I enjoyed the times we met Nancy & Jane downtown to watch a Mud Hen Game. Thank you for being a great aunt and filling my life with good memories. I know you are with God and his angels. I am sure there is one heck of a family reunion going on right now as we say our earthly goodbyes.

David Wells

