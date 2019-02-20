Nancy (Keiffer) Cassady



Nancy (Keiffer) Cassady died peacefully surrounded by family on February 18, 2019 3:23AM at Lima Manor in Lima, Ohio. She was 62 years old.



Nancy is survived by her children, Doug Prowant, Heather Castle (Thayer), Bobby Stevenson, Amber Henninger (Stevenson), and Jennifer Literal (Stevenson); grandchildren, Casey Livesay, Felicia and Maximiliano Prowant, Corey Thayer, Ethan Castle, Greyson, Brantley and Quinn Stevenson, Michael and Brandon Henninger, Audrey Bess, Star Cooper and Mikel Bridges; great grandchildren, Nyla Thayer and Jaidyn Lear, and her brother, Cryril Keiffer and. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Dorothy Keiffer (Windle) and step father, George Summa, and her daughter, Danielle Prowant.



Nancy was born on October 20, 1956, in Lima, OH, to Cyril and Dorothy Keiffer. Nancy spent the majority of her career working at General Dynamics Tank Plant in Lima Ohio. Nancy loved riding her Harley and was a proud member of Women in the Wind. Upon moving to Toledo, Nancy became a member of the Toledo Boiler Makers Union Local 85. Her life shined bright until the very end.



The family will be holding a private celebration of Nancy's life.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2019