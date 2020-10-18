1/1
Nancy Dow Day
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Dow Day

5/12/1932 - 10/17/2020

Nancy Dow Day, age 88, of Toledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sunset House. She was born May 12, 1932, in Toledo to Dewey and Hazel (Brown) Dow. A graduate of DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo, she earned her Masters Degree in Education. She taught at Old Orchard Elementary school before she retired to raise her family. She married the love of her life, P. Richard "Dick" Day on February 15, 1958. Together, they raised 6 children in a house filled with love, energy, adventure and multiple activities. She always encouraged everyone to explore their own interests and passions which created a busy household but was managed with grace and style. Blessed with the gift of hospitality, she hosted countless special occasions including dinner parties, rehearsal dinners, showers and birthdays. Having a tremendous love of her faith, she was active at Washington Church where she hosted many church functions and served in numerous capacities throughout her life. Nancy loved learning and taking on new challenges including cooking, gardening, photography, tennis, swimming and caring for her numerous dogs. She especially enjoyed large family gatherings at her Catawba lake house.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; and great-granddaughter, Addelyn Hope Miller. She is survived by her children, Mollie (Randy) Musbach, Susan (Jon) Panner, Richard (Amy) Day, Katherine (Phillip) Navarre, Robert Day and David (Robin) Day; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be private but live streamed. The time will be announced on the Walker website later this week. The family suggests memorials to Washington Church, 3925 W. Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43606 or the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sunset House, Visiting Angels and Ashanti Hospice for their love and care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved