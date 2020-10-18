Nancy Dow Day
5/12/1932 - 10/17/2020
Nancy Dow Day, age 88, of Toledo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Sunset House. She was born May 12, 1932, in Toledo to Dewey and Hazel (Brown) Dow. A graduate of DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo, she earned her Masters Degree in Education. She taught at Old Orchard Elementary school before she retired to raise her family. She married the love of her life, P. Richard "Dick" Day on February 15, 1958. Together, they raised 6 children in a house filled with love, energy, adventure and multiple activities. She always encouraged everyone to explore their own interests and passions which created a busy household but was managed with grace and style. Blessed with the gift of hospitality, she hosted countless special occasions including dinner parties, rehearsal dinners, showers and birthdays. Having a tremendous love of her faith, she was active at Washington Church where she hosted many church functions and served in numerous capacities throughout her life. Nancy loved learning and taking on new challenges including cooking, gardening, photography, tennis, swimming and caring for her numerous dogs. She especially enjoyed large family gatherings at her Catawba lake house.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; and great-granddaughter, Addelyn Hope Miller. She is survived by her children, Mollie (Randy) Musbach, Susan (Jon) Panner, Richard (Amy) Day, Katherine (Phillip) Navarre, Robert Day and David (Robin) Day; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be private but live streamed. The time will be announced on the Walker website later this week. The family suggests memorials to Washington Church, 3925 W. Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43606 or the charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Sunset House, Visiting Angels and Ashanti Hospice for their love and care.