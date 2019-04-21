Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Nancy E. Davis

Nancy E. Davis, 84, of Toledo, OH, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born May 22, 1934, in Corbin, KY, she was the daughter of Arvil and Addie (Harris) Brooks. She married John N. Davis on August 11, 1956, in Angola, IN. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2009. Nancy was a waitress for over 40 years in the Toledo area for several restaurants, retiring from the Brownstone Tavern. She enjoyed gambling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving children, Steve (Terri) Davis, Michael Davis and Beth Davis-Poulson; daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Davis; son-in-law, Mel Poulson; sister, Sue Brooks and brothers, Carl and Arville Brooks, Jr.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
