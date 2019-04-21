Nancy E. Davis



Nancy E. Davis, 84, of Toledo, OH, died Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born May 22, 1934, in Corbin, KY, she was the daughter of Arvil and Addie (Harris) Brooks. She married John N. Davis on August 11, 1956, in Angola, IN. He preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 2009. Nancy was a waitress for over 40 years in the Toledo area for several restaurants, retiring from the Brownstone Tavern. She enjoyed gambling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her loving children, Steve (Terri) Davis, Michael Davis and Beth Davis-Poulson; daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Davis; son-in-law, Mel Poulson; sister, Sue Brooks and brothers, Carl and Arville Brooks, Jr.



Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019