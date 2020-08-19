Nancy Ellen Geffert



Nancy Geffert, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home on August 12, 2020, with her son at her bedside. Nancy grew up in Toledo, Ohio in the Old Orchard neighborhood and went to Devilbiss High School. She met her spouse, Seymour on a blind date and soon after they began a marriage that lasted for 66 years.



Nancy worked for the Toledo Public Library System for 20 years and also for Macy's Department store. She was a loving wife and mother who took pride in her home and family.



Surviving are her son, Murray Geffert; brother, Norman Benway and her sister-in-law, Arlene Bunten who resides in Phoenix, Arizona.



Her wish was to donate her body to the University of Toledo Medical College. Special thanks to the staff at Elara Hospice including RN, Joanie; aid, Karen; chaplains, Larry and Pam and social worker, Ryan.



Donations may be made to Elara Hospice or to the donor's choice. May she rest in peace.





