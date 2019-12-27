|
Nancy G. Cuthbertson
Nancy G. Brough-Cuthbertson, age 83, of Northwood passed away December 24, 2019 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Toledo Center. Nancy was born to Antoine and Margaret (Kleeberger) Gingras in Toledo, Ohio on February 6, 1936. Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was married to Earl Cuthbertson in 1973 at Calvary Lutheran Church. Earl was a loving and devoted husband who put her needs above his own, she praised him often. Earl preceded her in death in 2006. Nancy was an avid gardener and loved cooking and canning. Nancy deeply loved her family and prayed for her children and grandchildren constantly. Five years ago, she accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Saviour and is in Heaven with him now.
She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Ken) Leese, Linda Brough and Laura Brough-Tabb; step-daughters, Kathi Cuthbertson and Charlene (Dean Tumility) Cuthbertson; grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Kowalski, Isaac Leese, Olivia Leese, Emily Leese, Uriah Leese and Gunner Tabb; great-granddaughter, Mikayla Kowalski and long-time neighbor, Kelly York who the family would like to thank for all the help and care he gave to their mother. She is also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary Gingras.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1 – 5 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Burial will be held at Lake Township Cemetery Monday, December 30th at 2p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 27, 2019