Nancy G. Rohweder
Nancy Gay Rohweder, age 71, of Toledo, passed away May 28, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Nancy was born April 6, 1949, in Toledo to Robert and Juanita (Ohm) Bullock. She and her husband, Donald, owned and operated Parisian Dry Cleaners for many years. Nancy collected Coke memorabilia, she loved the Bee Gees and her dog, Ginger.
In addition to her parents; Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sisters, Mary Ellen and Betty. She is survived by her son, Todd Rohweder; granddaughters, Casey, Hailey and Shelby; sister, Carol Schultz.
Due to the current environment all services will be private. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in Nancy's memory.
To leave a special message for Nancy's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Nancy Gay Rohweder, age 71, of Toledo, passed away May 28, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Nancy was born April 6, 1949, in Toledo to Robert and Juanita (Ohm) Bullock. She and her husband, Donald, owned and operated Parisian Dry Cleaners for many years. Nancy collected Coke memorabilia, she loved the Bee Gees and her dog, Ginger.
In addition to her parents; Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sisters, Mary Ellen and Betty. She is survived by her son, Todd Rohweder; granddaughters, Casey, Hailey and Shelby; sister, Carol Schultz.
Due to the current environment all services will be private. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in Nancy's memory.
To leave a special message for Nancy's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.