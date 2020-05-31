Nancy G. Rohweder
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy G. Rohweder

Nancy Gay Rohweder, age 71, of Toledo, passed away May 28, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Nancy was born April 6, 1949, in Toledo to Robert and Juanita (Ohm) Bullock. She and her husband, Donald, owned and operated Parisian Dry Cleaners for many years. Nancy collected Coke memorabilia, she loved the Bee Gees and her dog, Ginger.

In addition to her parents; Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sisters, Mary Ellen and Betty. She is survived by her son, Todd Rohweder; granddaughters, Casey, Hailey and Shelby; sister, Carol Schultz.

Due to the current environment all services will be private. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in Nancy's memory.

To leave a special message for Nancy's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved