Nancy H. Schlageter
Nancy Helen (Marryott) Schlageter passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born to Leonard and Helen (Lawrence) Marryott on August 28, 1925. Nancy was the oldest of 5 children. She was predeceased by her siblings, Leonard, Larry (Linda), Mary Janice, and Mary Alice. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Amy Schlageter Nelson; her great granddaughter, Lyla Lewis, and Terry McCready; spouse of her granddaughter, Jennifer Gallagher Eriksen. She graduated from Catholic grade school, St. Ursula Academy, and Mary Manse College. Nancy was married to Jack Schlageter for nearly 60 years before he passed away in 2007. She is survived by their 9 children: John (Darla), Kitty (Tom) Gallagher, Tom (Sue), Marcia (Don) Grenesko, Laurie (Mike) Neary, Janet (Eric) Prond, Judy (Ron) Erdmann, Mike (Mary), Steve (Andrea); along with 38 grandchildren; 71 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was a Eucharistic Minister, attended daily mass, taught CCD, and also enjoyed playing tennis and golf. She and Jack led a vibrant and active social life with their many friends and large family. Nancy always encouraged her children to bring their friends home. The Schlageter house was where everyone hung out. The more the merrier!
Nancy's wish was to be remembered as a good wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Catholic, and friend. The feelings the family have for their mother are perhaps best expressed by the following note sent to her by her son Steve, during her last days:
You are the golden standard of motherhood.
Your unconditional love for your kids is unmatchable.
Your kind spirit and gentle touch nurtures souls.
When we opened the front door and entered our home we always felt safe and loved.
Thank you for your guidance and understanding amidst our many mistakes.
Your genuine love and undeniable spirit will live in the hearts of your kids and grandkids forever.
Thank you for your love and wisdom.
God Bless.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Sunset House and Ashanti Hospice for their compassion and care. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. (419-841-2422). Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, 2019 beginning at 9:15 a.m., with the Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St., Sylvania, OH. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Francis DeSales High School, St. Ursula Academy or Heartbeat of Toledo.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, 2019