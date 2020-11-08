1/1
Nancy Hammer
1946 - 2020
Nancy Hammer

December 3, 1946 - November 2, 2020

Nancy Anne (Pigott) Hammer, age 73, formerly of Fairbanks, Alaska and resided in Erie, Michigan passed away November 2, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born December 3, 1946 in Dearborn, Michigan to the late William Sr. and Amelia Pigott.

She was a 1965 graduate of Redford Union High School in Redford, Michigan, and received her Associate's Degree in Travel and Tourism from Stautzenberger College in Toledo.

Nancy was employed as a Mailer at The Toledo Blade and The Daily Miner for more than 15 years retiring in 2011.

In addition to parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lawrence Hammer of 6 years; and brother, Bill Jr. (Ann) Pigott. She is survived by children: Jacqueline "Jack" (Jack) Graves-Suttie and Michael Hammer; siblings, Barbara (Paul) Fletcher, Sharon (Mel) DuBry and Norine (Rick) Burr; grandchildren, Ronnie Graves, Derrick Graves, Lindsay Holtzman and Paul Willman; great grandchildren, Brea Graves, Lily Graves and Scarlett Willman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home; W. Laskey (419)473-0300. To leave a special message for Nancy's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
