|
|
Nancy Holloway
Nancy Holloway passed away quietly in her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born to Seymour and Mildred Holloway on July 30, 1939. Nancy lived all her life on Lose Road, Monclova. She graduated from BGSU and began a 35 year career teaching third and fourth grade at Whitehouse Elementary School in the Anthony Wayne School district.
During the summers, Nancy always had an extensive garden and traveled around the US as time permitted. In later years, she spent a lot of time assisting with the care of her mother and father. Around 1980, she had a home built on the farm and lived there until her death. After retirement, she finally had time to pursue her passion in art, painting in particular. Nancy attended classes at Crosby Gardens in Toledo and workshops in Myrtle Beach, SC. Family members treasure her work with oils and watercolors.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Ruth Stafford; and two brothers, Charles (Carol) Holloway and Robert (Jennifer) Holloway. She adored her nieces and nephews: Jeff and Russ Stafford, Julie, Steve, Mark and Mary Holloway, Robyn Holloway, Heather Peliski and Lisa Trumbull. She had nine great-nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces.
Nancy was an animal lover, especially dogs. She always had a fox terrier, most recently Abby, who just passed away. They spent many happy hours roaming the farm.
Family and Friends will be received on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Swan Creek Cemetery, Monclova. Memorial contributions may be made to Toledo Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019